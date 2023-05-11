Gin drink

Brad Pitt introduces French Riviera inspired gin

11 May, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Teaming up with former Tanqueray master distiller Tom Nichol, Hollywood star Brad Pitt has launched The Gardener Gin, set to make its debut at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on 16 to 27 May.

The gin, made from wheat in copper stills, uses botanicals including pink grapefruit, liquorice, lemon, angelica, coriander and bitter orange from Cap d’Antibes.

At Cannes guests can find a cocktail called ‘Secret Garden’, made from gin, lemon juice, orange juice, strawberry syrup and egg white, created in collaboration between Nichol and bartenders at the Carlton hotel.

Pitt first ventured into the drinks trade with Angelina Jolie, his now ex-wife, when they purchased Château Miraval in 2011 for a reported $67m.

The pair were introduced to the Perrin family, producers of Château Miraval and long-term owners of Château de Beaucastel in Châteauneuf-du-Pape.

Since their split, a legal battle was sparked over the winery, however Pitt still works with the family as they decided to create the gin which captures the essence of the French Riviera.

Brought in to oversee production, Nichol had a 42-year career at Tanqueray, retiring in 2015, and is a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Gin Guild. 

The gin will be available in the UK from June and in the US from September. 

