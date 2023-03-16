CVNE acquires Bodegas La Val

The Rioja group adds its eighth winery, incorporating Albariño wines into the family. This is the first winery in the Rías Baixas appellation to join CVNE, which is already present in the DO Ca Rioja, DO Ribera del Duero, DO Valdeorras and DO Cava.

Víctor Urrutia, CVNE’s CEO, said: "CVNE is a national treasure and our objective is to be Spain’s most important winery. Buying La Val will help us consolidate this objective."

Bodegas La Val was founded in 1985 and is a historic winery in the Rias Baixas region.

With this acquisition, CVNE incorporates a winery and recognized brand into the group. Currently, La Val has more than 222 acres, or 90 hectares of vineyards and only produces wines from its own vineyards.