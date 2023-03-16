CVNE

CVNE acquires Bodegas La Val

16 March, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Compañía Vinícola del Norte de España, CVNE, has acquired Bodegas La Val, located in Rías Baixas Denomination of Origin (DO), Spain.

The Rioja group adds its eighth winery, incorporating Albariño wines into the family. This is the first winery in the Rías Baixas appellation to join CVNE, which is already present in the DO Ca Rioja, DO Ribera del Duero, DO Valdeorras and DO Cava.

Víctor Urrutia, CVNE’s CEO, said: "CVNE is a national treasure and our objective is to be Spain’s most important winery. Buying La Val will help us consolidate this objective."

Bodegas La Val was founded in 1985 and is a historic winery in the Rias Baixas region.

With this acquisition, CVNE incorporates a winery and recognized brand into the group. Currently, La Val has more than 222 acres, or 90 hectares of vineyards and only produces wines from its own vineyards. 

 

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: CEO, group, la, del, winery, bodegas, ribera del duero, Rías Baixas, objective, DO, rías, baixas, cvne, val, la val, bodegas la, cvne’s ceo, urrutia cvne’s, víctor urrutia cvne’s, incorporating albariño wines, rías baixas appellation, cava víctor urrutia




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter