Tributes have poured in from the drinks industry following the passing of veteran bartender Wayne Collins.

Having started pouring pints behind a bar in Camden in the late 80s, Collins earned several nominations at the Tales of the Cocktails Spirited Awards at the peak of his career and was a regular on UK national TV shows.

It's safe to say Collins touched the lives of many industry giants over the years.

TRIBUTES

