Bar Attitude by Three Cents, is a ‘barcumentary’ series, with each episode presenting a different bartender from a different city, as they share their philosophy and perspective on their respective bar and city.

Launching in Athens, the first episode meets Nikos Bakoulis, co-owner of The Clumsies and Line Athens, with both listed in The World’s 50 Best Bars.

Through this project, Three Cents aspires to give voice to its own heroes, the bartenders who experiment, envision, pioneer, and develop the bar culture of their city.

Bar Attitude by Three Cents will see more bartenders and destinations in the following episodes.

The first episode is available here.