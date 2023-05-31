SubAstor: The Mission returns for 2023

SubAstor cocktail bar in Sao Paulo is bringing back The Mission: SubAstor Experience, a three day guest takeover in the city and trip to discover some of the best produce the country has to offer.

Taking place during this year’s BCB in Sao Paulo, The Mission: SubAstor Experience will bring international guests to the Brazilian city for three nights of takeovers at the cocktail bar in Vila Madalena.

The bar will host the team from Enigma Bar and Malagueña on 4 June, Nico de Soto and Paradiso on 5 June and Shingo Gokan on 6 June.

The SubAstor team will then take the guests on a two-day expedition to the coast where they will have the opportunity to experience and discover the Atlantic Forest, going on a tour to hunt new herbs with a local forager while working with local bees.

The Mission was created by SubAstor’s brand ambassador Fabio La Pietra in 2018, from the desire to showcase Brazil’s biodiversity, through an expedition that will take bartenders from all over the world to local producers that collaborate with SubAstor.

Each edition since then has been highlighting different cultures within the country, native people, as well and their very own ingredients, that have also been showcased in cocktails at SubAstor.