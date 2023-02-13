Himkok paloma RTD

Himkok introduces new addition to RTD range

13 February, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Cocktail bar and distillery Himkok has announced the release of the newest addition to its RTD range, Oslo Paloma.

Himkok’s RTD range is an extended expression of the craftsmanship of the bar’s team and is available in over 493 stores nationwide in Norway.

The cocktail incorporates Himkok’s in-house distilled Aquavit to provide the serve, with the can’s packaging by Norwegian design agency, Olssøn Barbieri.

Himkok’s team, led by head of R&D Paul Voza, and bar manager Maroš Dzurus, uses in house produce to develop the drinks.

The Oslo Paloma follows on from the success of Himkok’s Oslo Mule which was released in August last year, with over 100,000 litres having been produced to date. 

This will be the second expression Himkok has canned, with an abv of 4.7% and for 49.99 NOK (£4.07). 

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: cocktail, range, RTD, distilled, provide, team, addition, Aquavit, HIMKOK, himkok’s, rtd range, can’s packaging, incorporates himkok’s, distilled aquavit, house distilled, design agency olssøn, norwegian design agency, 493 stores nationwide, cocktail incorporates himkok’s, house distilled aquavit




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter