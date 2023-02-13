Himkok introduces new addition to RTD range

Cocktail bar and distillery Himkok has announced the release of the newest addition to its RTD range, Oslo Paloma.

Himkok’s RTD range is an extended expression of the craftsmanship of the bar’s team and is available in over 493 stores nationwide in Norway.

The cocktail incorporates Himkok’s in-house distilled Aquavit to provide the serve, with the can’s packaging by Norwegian design agency, Olssøn Barbieri.

Himkok’s team, led by head of R&D Paul Voza, and bar manager Maroš Dzurus, uses in house produce to develop the drinks.

The Oslo Paloma follows on from the success of Himkok’s Oslo Mule which was released in August last year, with over 100,000 litres having been produced to date.

This will be the second expression Himkok has canned, with an abv of 4.7% and for 49.99 NOK (£4.07).