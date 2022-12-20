UKBG molinari

UKGB and Molinari join forces

20 December, 2022
By Shay Waterworth

The UKGB and Molinari have announced a joint partnership to build awareness and relationships within the UK hospitality industry.

Through social media amplification and events the UKBG will support Molinari as it works to build an enhanced presence in the UK.

The UKBG will be working with industry leaders and members in order to form the UK’s optimal platform for bartenders and brands, with Molinari being one of the latest brand partners to be announced.

Richard Glover, export area manager for Molinari, said: “Working extensively in the drinks industry, I sincerely believe in the necessity of building meaningful partnerships to enhance brand awareness and advocacy.”

Molinari Sambuca is set to start off its newly established partnership with UKBG by hosting a number of events with the first one having recently taken place at CLF Art Lounge London with the Handson Family.

The event, held in partnership with the UKBG, is part of a move to amplify the brand across the hospitality sector.

Claudia Carrozzi, UKBG president, added: “With Molinari being such an iconic Italian brand, we are delighted for the UKBG to partner and enhance the amplification of this brand in the UK and we look forward to what lies ahead in the very near future.”

