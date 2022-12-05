cocktail serves

St-Rémy expands global strategy range with warm coffee cocktails

05 December, 2022
By Eleanor Yates

St-Rémy, the French brandy, is expanding its global strategy St-Rémy Café, with the launch of a selection of warm coffee cocktails created by St-Rémy’s in-house mixologists.

To further showcase its hero product, St-Rémy XO, the launch incorporates this expression to build on the success of coffee as the second most trending cocktail flavour around the world.

Designed with the at-home consumer and on-trade premises in mind, the strategy has allowed a younger audience of adult drinkers to experience brandy in a cocktail serve, rejuvenating the category.

The latest serves are the XO Coffee, a St-Rémy take on an Irish Coffee, made by combining 60ml St-Rémy XO, 60ml black coffee and 30ml simple syrup in a mug, stirred and topped with whipped cream. Along with the XO Mocha, made by combining 45ml of St Rémy XO, 60ml black coffee, 30ml chocolate syrup and 30ml whole milk in a mug and stirred, topped with whipped cream, and chocolate powder.

The introduction of warm cocktails hopes to let on-trade venues expand their choice of occasions suitable to serve St-Rémy. 

