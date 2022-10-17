Ardbeg announces its smokiest whisky to date

This month, Ardbeg is set to release its smokiest whisky yet, the Ardbeg Hypernova, an evolution of the popular Supernova series.

The Islay Distillery’s newest expression takes Ardbeg’s signature smoke to a new level with phenol levels in excess of 170 ppm.

Colin Gordon, Ardbeg’s distillery manager, said: “Hypernova turns on the afterburners and hauls our spirit into smoky new depths. Highly experimental, this whisky is peaty and intense, with a taste that’s totally surreal. This spirit is not just a slice of Ardbeg history, it’s a once in a lifetime event.”

Ardbeg’s director of distilling and whisky creation, Dr Bill Lumsden, said: “We wanted to really push the boundaries this time and boldly go where Ardbeg has never ventured before. A hypernova is a collapsing star explosion so powerful it threatens the fabric of the galaxy, while I don’t think this whisky will tear a hole in space and time, it’s certainly bursting with peaty flavour.”

Available exclusively to members of the Ardbeg Committee, Ardbeg Hypernova will be available online and in Embassies from October 2022, at 51% abv and with an rrp of £190. There will also be a small number of bottles to buy in person at the distillery.