House of Hazelwood unveils its Autumn Collection

House of Hazelwood has released its Autumn Collection, consisting of eight rare and old Scotch whiskies.

The whiskies are hand-selected from the once-private collection of the Gordon family, with the release spanning two collections, The Charles Gordon Collection and The Legacy Collection.

House of Hazelwood marketing director Jonathan Gibson, said: “Our Autumn Collection speaks not only to the breadth and depth of the inventory that we work with but also to the character of those family-members who built the stocks over the course of generations.”

The rarest within the collection, with 74 bottles available worldwide, is the 1963 release ‘A Singular Blend’. This single distillery blend comprises grain and malt components distilled within the same Highland distillery in the same year of production, 58 years ago.

The Autumn Collection is available exclusively for pre-order throughout October, with sales of the ‘A Singular Blend’ limited to House of Hazelwood keyholders and existing buyers throughout this period.

The House of Hazelwood Autumn Collection includes:

The Charles Gordon Collection

A Singular Blend, 1963 blended scotch whisky, 74 bottles worldwide, rrsp £4,900

The Old Confectioner’s, 44 year-old blended malt, 256 bottles worldwide, rrsp £3,000

The Next Chapter, 50 year-old blended scotch, 157 bottles worldwide, rrsp £4,000

The Unknown, 44 year-old blended scotch, 143 bottles worldwide, rrsp £3,000

The Legacy Collection