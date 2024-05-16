Ramsbury distillery to expand into whisky

Wiltshire-based distillery Ramsbury, known for its London Dry Gin and Estate Vodka, has begun preparations to release English whiskies.

The distillery sits on Ramsbury’s over 19,000 acre estate, with around 7,000 acres used for wheat and barley production used in its range of vodka and gins.

The whisky comes as an experiment from the brand and is currently aged for three years using sherry butts, ex-bourbon casks and new medium toast white French oak casks and produced with wheat from the estate.

The brand is looking to release in two to three years but this will "ultimately depend on the split, and we will not release until we have an exemplary product that represents our spirit profile," the distillery said.

Ramsbury is also launching an eaux de vie at the Newbury Agricultural Show this year, created by redistilling the beer that wasn’t sold at last year’s event. Ramsbury focuses on having as low waste as possible, incorporating the local environment into its liquids.

Most recently, Ramsbury introduced a Raspberry & Wildflower Honey Gin made with fresh raspberry juice and honey from bees on the Ramsbury Estate, which was added to its permanent range due to consumer demand.

The core range is accompanied throughout the year by a selection of seasonal releases, utilising produce from the estate harvested at peak times.