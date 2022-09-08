London's Lyaness is taking its British Cookbook menu to Madrid

08 September, 2022
By Oli Dodd

London bar Lyaness has announced a day of collaborations with Madrid bars Salmon Guru and Viva Madrid on 13 September.

The collaboration will kick off with an educational masterclass at Salmon Guru exploring the menu creation process whilst showcasing some of its unique ingredients such as Blood Curaçao and Malt and Grass Amazake.

Lyaness team members Davide Gobbi and Antonio Galetta will then head over to Viva Madrid for a takeover beginning at 8pm, with a tailored selection of the Lyaness cocktail menu and ingredient tasting for the evening.

The cocktail menu will feature favourites from the British Cookbook menu with the team also able to create off-menu drinks on request using the five ingredients.

The Lyaness British Cookbook menu launched at the end of last year, with a focus on five ingredients, Oyster Honey, Blood Curaçao, Green Sauce Liqueur, Malt & Grass Amazake, and Fruit Furikake.

It is the third menu from the Southbank bar, created with the concept to take a cook’s approach to flavour, focusing on ingredients rather than the drinks themselves.

