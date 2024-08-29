Pernod Ricard records 1% sales decline for FY24

Total net sales equalled €11,598m for the period and Pernod CEO Alexandre Ricard insisted the “robust” results are positive given the economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

“Pernod Ricard achieved robust results for the fiscal year ending June 2024 within an environment of economic and geopolitical uncertainty and spirits market normalization after two years of exceptional post-pandemic growth,” said Ricard.

“Our global scale, our agility and our portfolio of brands, the most extensive in the industry, combined with our capacity to understand and to invest behind our consumers’ desires and aspirations puts us in a very strong position to navigate these challenges. I’d like to thank our teams for their responsiveness and relentless commitment to drive Pernod Ricard’s long-term sustainable and profitable growth roadmap.”