Pernod Ricard records 1% sales decline for FY24

29 August, 2024
By Shay Waterworth

Pernod Ricard has reported organic sales decline of -1% for the fiscal year ending June 2024.

Total net sales equalled €11,598m for the period and Pernod CEO Alexandre Ricard insisted the “robust” results are positive given the economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

“Pernod Ricard achieved robust results for the fiscal year ending June 2024 within an environment of economic and geopolitical uncertainty and spirits market normalization after two years of exceptional post-pandemic growth,” said Ricard.

“Our global scale, our agility and our portfolio of brands, the most extensive in the industry, combined with our capacity to understand and to invest behind our consumers’ desires and aspirations puts us in a very strong position to navigate these challenges. I’d like to thank our teams for their responsiveness and relentless commitment to drive Pernod Ricard’s long-term sustainable and profitable growth roadmap.”

A FULL SALES REPORT IS AVAILABLE HERE

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: ricard, pernod, pernod ricard, sales, decline, reported, organic, 1%, sales decline, organic sales, fy24, records, fy24 pernod, reported organic, 1% sales decline, fy24 pernod ricard, reported organic sales




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter