Pernod Ricard acquires minority stake in Lewis Hamilton's Almave

29 August, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

Pernod Ricard has announced the acquisition of a minority stake in Almave, the non-alc blue agave-based spirit brand, co-founded by Formula One champion, Lewis Hamilton and Casa Lumbre’s Iván Saldaña. 

Pernod Ricard will bring its experience to help scale the “first-of-its-kind” product to several markets throughout the world.

Alexandre Ricard, chairman and chief executive of Pernod Ricard, said: “Agave is a highly sought-after category across the world. Having a non-alc proposition in our premium portfolio that pays full tribute to the craft of its traditional distillation makes it a true gem. I’m very excited to see Pernod Ricard support the development and fulfil the true potential of Almave.”

Hamilton added: “When I decided to embark on this project it was important to me to find partners who could help me realise my vision without compromise. I am proud we were able to do that, not just in quality and taste but also with real ingredients and time honoured techniques. Casa Lumbre has been best-in-class in the first part of this journey and I’m proud of what we have achieved together in such a small period of time.”

