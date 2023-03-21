pernod ricard skrewball

Pernod Ricard buys majority stake in Skrewball whiskey

21 March, 2023
By Shay Waterworth

Pernod Ricard USA has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in peanut butter-flavored American whiskey brand Skrewball.

Founded in 2018, by Steven and Brittany Yeng, Skrewball has become a consumer favorite in the flavored whiskey category, with the brand surpassing 0.5m nine-liter cases sold in 2022.

According to Pernod, flavored whiskeys appeal to a wide range of consumers, going beyond traditional whiskey drinkers. It remains one of the fastest growing spirits categories in the US, representing a quarter of the overall whiskey sales in the global market.

“Skrewball has proven its uniqueness and success with a large audience, so we are delighted to have this brand as part of our portfolio,” says Ann Mukherjee, chair and CEO of Pernod Ricard North America. “With a product that brings an iconic American flavor to the spirits world, Steven and Brittany have found a true point of difference in the category."

Founders Steven and Brittany Yeng added: “We are very excited to see what the future holds for this brand under Pernod Ricard. The engine behind the company – its strategy, global reach and brand building expertise – will greatly support in taking the brand to new heights and we are excited to see it soar.”

