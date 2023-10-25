Lewis Hamilton and Iván Saldaña team up to unveil new agave non-alc

Formula One champion and entrepreneur Lewis Hamilton, alongside agave expert and Casa Lumbre co-founder and master distiller Iván Saldaña, have unveiled Almave, the inaugural distilled non-alcoholic blue agave spirit.

Set to officially launch on 26 October, the team have announced two expressions: Almave Ámbar Distilled Non-Alcoholic Blue Agave Spirit, created for sipping, and Almave Blanco Distilled Non-Alcoholic Blue Agave Spirit, created for mixing.

"There's a huge appetite for quality alternatives for those times when people don't want to drink alcohol but also don't want to compromise on flavour, which is why it was important that our product includes agave to reflect the taste of conventional tequila," said Hamilton.

Using blue agave, Almave is made from the same raw materials in the same part of Mexico as tequila, only skipping the fermentation process where the liquid becomes alcohol.

"While Almave Distilled Non-Alcoholic Blue Agave Spirit is not a tequila, we are proud of how we are leading the non-alcoholic category in staying true to the production and craft of making tequila, specifically the use of real agave and distillation," said Saldaña.

Starting today, the waitlist for Almave Distilled Non-Alcoholic Blue Agave Spirit is available here and can be purchased beginning 26 October, before rolling out to retailers and bars nationally in the US (and internationally in select regions) in 2024. Almave Ámbar will have an rrp of $39.99 and Almave Blanco at $35.99.