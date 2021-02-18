Tuscan Tree offers alcohol-free aperitivo moments

A new non-alcoholic drink that taps into growing consumer trend for enjoying “aperitivo hour” has launched in the UK and international markets.

Tuscan Tree is a distilled, alcohol-free spirit blended with blood orange juice and alcohol-free sparkling wine.

Botanicals including cardamon, pimento, cinnamon bark oil, rhubarb root, cinnamon bark and orange-peel are designed to replicate the spritz-style drinks enjoyed in Italy. It is designed to be mixed with tonic or soda water, or as an alcohol-free Negroni alternative, and it sells at a 50% discount to some of its competitors in the non-alcoholic spirits category.

Tuscan Tree has already secured listings with Amazon and Master of Malt, and producer The Bloomsbury Club is in discussions with leading on-trade groups as bars prepare to reopen.

Carl Stephenson, founder of The Bloomsbury Club UK said: “The launch of Tuscan Tree is the next instalment of our non-alcoholic strategy, following hot on the heels of the launch of Kvîst last year, sales of which far exceeded our expectations, particularly across the e-commerce sector.

“We are excited to be offering the trade an authentic, competitively priced non-alcoholic aperitivo, which we feel will have year-round appeal – as a spritz in the spring and summer, and in Negroni-style mocktails in the colder months.

“We are focused on building a brand which has long-term relevance within the low and no category.”

Tuscan Tree is being distributed in the UK by Craftwork.