Prosecco targets Asia

The traditionally popular markets for prosecco are Italy, the UK and US. However, in recent years Asia has attracted the attention of major producers and, according to Statista, the revenue of Asia’s prosecco market is expected to be US$2bn in 2024. Currently it’s only the major players showing significant inroads into the Asian market due to a number of factors.

Perlino is one of the most exported prosecco labels by volume and has a significant foothold in Asia. “The brand has an interesting presence in several markets. Some with historical partnerships, others more recent,” says Elena Branda, marketing manager at Perlino. “In Japan for example, the Perlino brand has been present for more than 15 years, while in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea we are well present. In Southeast Asia, Perlino is mainly found in Thailand and Malaysia, while in west and south Asia, Perlino has deep roots in Turkey, India and Sri Lanka. The Prosecco category is still being ‘scouted’ for some of these markets, they are interested but still rather tied to sweeter palates, especially in east Asia. But thanks also to the various promotions put in place by the Prosecco Consorzio, there is growing interest and increasing volumes.”

Vanessa Lehmann, head of communication at Henkell Freixenet, adds: “Asia in general shows a good growth potential for the future. Markets such as Japan, South Korea or China are of importance for us. Looking at South Korea, Freixenet has a strong brand awareness in general and is positioned as premium sparkling wine, being the second strongest brand in the prosecco category.”

One of the advantages which suits prosecco, particularly in far-to-reach markets, is its competitive price point to champagne. Lehmann adds: “According to our strategy, we focus on our strategic brands Mionetto and Freixenet. In 2024 we will launch Mionetto Prosecco in Singapore with a big party to push the brand in Q4. In Thailand we see also a big opportunity for our Mionetto, which we are planning to launch in 2025 as the prosecco is perceived as a high-quality product but is affordable price in comparison with champagne.”

In Tokyo, Hiro Nagashima runs a prosecco bar and given the current exchange rate with Europe, he believes there’s a significant opportunity for growth.

“What may have helped boost prosecco sales is the increase in champagne prices in Japan,” says Nagashima. “In 2020, the average exchange rate was about JPY120 to the euro, but now it’s more than JPY170. All alcoholic beverages sold in Japan have become more expensive – prosecco about 15-30%, but this isn’t as much as champagne or whisky. Therefore, for the first term since opening the bar, it’s not just the cheaper-priced prosecco which is popular, but now, middle-class or higher DOC and DOCG as well.”

Quality education

According to Lehmann, there’s still lots to do in terms of promotion of and education on prosecco in Asia. “In some Asian markets, we still need to do some educational work on the prosecco category and the fantastic quality perception. In some markets, quality is linked in consumers’ minds to the traditional bottle fermentation as the production method. Prosecco has always represented a quality driven category, with different quality levels and a strictly regulated production. Mionetto as the bestselling international prosecco brand is based in Valdobbiadene, the heart of the Prosecco area, and offers high-quality prosecco spumante for all different quality levels, from a DOC Treviso up to a Superiore DOCG Rive di Santo Stefano.”

Nagashima adds: “In Japan, there is a particular tendency to prefer sparkling wines that have undergone secondary fermentation in the bottle. So, in fact, prosecco had been lagging behind champagne and cava. However, I realised that this is merely a misconception held by Japanese distributors, liquor stores, and those involved in beverage services.

“Consumers don’t really care whether the fermentation process is in the bottle or in a tank, and they don’t necessarily prefer wines with a strong acidic taste or wines that have been aged for a long time. I think that prosecco, which is relatively easy drinking, is popular because it can be enjoyed casually. Also, for some reason, rosé wine is not as popular in Japan as it is in Europe and the US, but when it comes to prosecco, rosé has been selling consistently.”

Speaking with Perlino’s Branda, she agrees that rosé prosecco is the most attractive to consumers in Asian markets, but identified the aperitivo as another trend with a big target on its back for the major players in the category.

Aperitivo hour

Henkell Freixenet’s Lehmann says: “We definitely see a global trend in aperitivo, given that spirits aperitifs increased by 6.4% in volume in 2023. And we see a raise on the cocktail culture in many of the markets like Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand and Philippines – getting more and more focus in many of the rooftops bars.”

To take advantage of the trend, the company launched its Mionetto Aperitivo and Mionetto Aperitivo Alcohol Free, which aim to utilise the ongoing Spritz movement across Asia.

“We have great expectations with our prosecco brands in Asia and for Mionetto prosecco to be the growth driver of the category in Asia in the next two to four years, together with the launch of Mionetto Aperitivo in markets like Singapore. The new aperitivo range combines with the fresh and fruity aromas of Mionetto prosecco.”

Meanwhile, back in Tokyo, Nagashima adds: “Of course Spritz cocktails are very important but Japanese bars still don't stock so many aperitif liqueurs like Aperol. They think Campari will be enough. Bartenders should be aware of the importance of these liqueurs.” Nagashima sees cocktails as a significant tool for prosecco and has created more than 40 drinks with the Italian fizz.

“The prosecco market in Japan may be driven more by Italian lovers than by wine, cocktail, or bar lovers. Prosecco drinkers come from a wide range of ages, but they are aware of the importance of appealing to the younger generation. Early May is Japan's biggest holiday season, and during this time the Prosecco DOC consortium was holding a three-day promotional event in Shibuya, a city known for attracting young people, in an eff ort to appeal to the next generation of drinkers.”

It’s clear that the high-volume producers are taking Asia seriously as a potential area of growth, as well as the consortium, but as Perlino’s Branda concludes, progress won’t happen overnight.

“Perseverance, patience and thorough explanation of the product is important. A lot of information needs to be given about the category, the consumption habits, the various ways of tasting.

“The better the communication about the product related to the brand, the more effective the result will be, even if it is a rather slow process.”