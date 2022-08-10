Elephant Gin launches wildlife protection foundation

Gin-brand Elephant Gin has announced the launch of the Elephant Gin Foundation, an independent non-profit dedicated to protecting African wildlife.

Since the brand’s launch in 2013, 15% of bottle profits have been donated to the protection of the African elephant, and the launch of the foundation coincides with the announcement that the brand has passed a million euros raised to date.

“If we want future generations to continue to experience African nature and its wild animals, then we as a society urgently need to take responsibility,” said co-founder Tessa Gerlach.

“The foundation allows us to manage, and become active in, charitable projects independently of Elephant Gin. We can report more transparently and bind partners and customers more closely to the projects we select.

“As Elephant Gin grows internationally as a gin brand, our commitment to the protection of African elephants grows too; the foundation umbrella allows us to keep a clear focus on both goals.”

Every year, more than 35,000 elephants are killed because of illegal ivory poaching. One of the foundation’s key focuses will be in tackling the commercial ivory trade.

“What we have been able to achieve for wildlife conservation in Kenya is not only thanks to our dedicated local partners, but also to our wonderful supporters,”

“We are very proud of the outstanding achievements to date but, if we don't continue to do everything we can to support local organisations in their vital work, African elephants will be extinct by 2040.

“So, while we celebrate our fundraising success and all those who remain loyal to us on this path, we remain motivated and are steering full steam ahead towards the next million.”