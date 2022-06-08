Le Syndicat to play host to international takeover series

08 June, 2022
By Oli Dodd

Award-winning Parisian cocktail bar Le Syndicat has announced a series of takeovers by London’s Silverleaf and Mexico City’s Hanky Panky to coincide with the Cocktail Spirits show.

The series, which is sponsored by Casamigos, Rémy Martin, and The Botanist, will see each bar join Le Syndicat with a one-off menu of five drinks.

Le Syndicat will also create two cocktails to sit alongside the guest menu as well as blending their styles with a limited-edition collaborative canned cocktail available for one night only.

The Silverleaf takeover also marks the first time Le Syndicat has hosted a London bar and the first European bar takeover for Silverleaf since opening earlier this year.

Hanky Panky was recently named North America’s 16th Best Bar in the inaugural North America’s 50 Best Bars list.

Le Syndicat Bar Takeover Series will kick off with Hanky Panky on Sunday 12 June, 8pm – 11pm before Silverleaf takeover on Monday 13 June, 8pm – 11pm.

