Callooh Callaway announces 20-day bar takeover

This summer, bar brand Callooh Callay will be taking over 20 bars across 20 consecutive days in July, the first nationwide bar takeover rally in the UK.

Recognised for its innovation, Callooh Callay will be bringing a specially curated cocktail menu for the Gumball Tour, named after the Gumball 3000 car rally.

Beginning on 1 July, the team will head North to Aberdeen’s Orchid with guest shifts at bars in Newcastle, Leeds, Sheffield, Manchester, Liverpool, Leicester, Bath, Bristol and Cornwall, before closing the tour at the current holder of The World’s Best Cocktail Menu accolade, Lab 22 in Cardiff.

The menu will include influences from tour sponsors with brands such as Hennessy, Moet & Chandon, Franklin & Sons as well as Hooch.