Graham’s Port launches global bartending competition

Graham’s Port has launched its first-ever bartending competition, in which seven bartenders from around the world will convene in Porto to compete for a €1000 cash prize and six months’ supply of Blend N º5 and Blend N º12.

“We created the Blend Series because we wanted to produce a port specifically designed for mixing and that was versatile in the world of mixology,” said Anthony Symington, senior brand manager for the Symington Family Estates.

“Since then, we’ve seen incredible innovation from mixologists in bars, which is why we’ve launched our first bartender competition.

“We want to celebrate and encourage creativity when it comes to port. We look forward to seeing – and sampling – what everyone makes.”

Ahead of the finals, heats will take place in seven countries, the UK, Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, Germany, Austria and Switzerland throughout May.

In the UK, 6 bartenders will go head-to-head on 25 May at Hotel du Vin Graham’s Terrace in Tunbridge Wells.

Bartenders will be asked to create their own unique and personalised cocktail using Graham’s Blend Nº5 White Port or Blend Nº12 Ruby Port, to present to a judging panel which includes fifth-generation Symington family member, Anthony Symington, editor of The Cocktail Lovers, Sandrae Lawrence and director at Hotel du Vin, Richard Lockstone.

The final will take place in Porto from 6 to 8 June. Applications are open now. To apply, email john.rogerson@fells.co.uk and for further information, visit here.