Swiss bartender David Pfister wins Graham’s Port competition

Graham’s Port has announced the winner of its inaugural global bartender competition which saw Swiss bartender David Pfister claim first prize.

The winning cocktail of the Graham’s Blend Series, ‘Red Curtain’, combined Blend Nº12 with Camus VS cognac and a homemade red currant cordial, finished with a spoon of Carpano Botanic Bitter.

Charlotte Symington, senior marketing manager at Symington Family Estates said: “We created the Blend Series to unlock the potential we know port has within the world of mixology, so it’s been especially gratifying to see – and taste – all the inventive cocktails created by our grand finalists.”

The grand final in Porto had seven bartenders from across the world compete with Cedric Philippe from Belgium and Austria’s Yannik Seeber taking second and third place respectively.

Each entry was judged on its name, creative inspiration, replicability, visual representation, aroma and taste.

The judging panel included fifth generation Symington family member Charlotte Symington, editor of The Cocktail Lovers Sandrae Lawrence, sommelier and bartender Hannes Desmedt, and bartender Iolanda Lourinha.

The winning prize consisted of a €1,000 cash prize as well as a six months’ supply of Graham’s Blend N º5 and Blend N º12 for the bar.

Red Curtain Cocktail

● 40ml Graham’s Blend Nº12

● 20ml Camus VS

● 20ml Homemade red currant cordial

● 1 Barspoon of Carpano Botanic Bitter