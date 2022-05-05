Atlas appoints Lidiyanah K as head bartender

05 May, 2022
By Oli Dodd

Singapore-bar Atlas has announced the appointment of former assistant head bartender Lidiyanah K as its new head bartender.

K was part of the team that opened the gin-focused bar five years ago, starting as a barista she has risen through the ranks and also hold the title of gin researcher, managing Atlas’ extensive collection of gins.

In an Instagram post announcing the appointment, the bar said: “We are proud to announce the appointment of our new head bartender, our very own Lidiyanah 'Yana' K!

“Since our opening five years ago, Yana has been an integral part of the Atlas team. Her engaging personality, warm hospitality and, of course, her talent for mixing excellent cocktails have led to many successes for the team over the years.

Atlas placed 16th in the 2021 edition of the World’s 50 Best Bars and has been featured in the list every year since its 2017 opening.

Last month the bar also ranked number 23 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022.

