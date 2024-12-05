Tippling club Singapore to close

Singapore’s Tippling Club will close its doors in the new year after nearly 17 years of operation.

The bar and dining room has been a regular in the World’s 50 Best Bars List and Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants over its tenure, offering itself as a ‘gastro-cocktail’ destination.

Most recently, the bar placed 43rd on the 50 Best Bars list in 2021, under former head bartender Andrew Loudon.

The bar said in an Instagram post: "It’s time to say goodbye to Tippling Club after 17 remarkable years. To everyone who has been a part of our story, from our guests to our team and partners; you have made this journey so unforgettable, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

“It has been an extraordinary ride, filled with memories we’ll cherish forever. Our final service will be on 31 December and we invite you to join us as we raise our glasses one last time.”

The bar and restaurant first opened in 2008 in Dempsey Hill before a relocation to the current site in Tanjong Pagar in 2013.