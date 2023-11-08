The Hide Everleaf pop-up

Everleaf launches anniversary pop-up

08 November, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Everleaf non-alcoholic aperitif is launching its ‘Everleaf Home’, a pop-up at The Hide Bar, London, to celebrate its fifth birthday this November.

The pop-up will be home to a series of activations, masterclasses, takeovers and be a hub for Everleaf no and low cocktails throughout the festive season and January.

The Hide Bar is the original home of Everleaf and where founder Paul Mathew created the liquid five years ago. 

Masterclasses include a garnish-making workshop on 29 November, hosted by a well-known London bartender who is yet to be announced. The garnishes will be made using sustainable methods and edible materials and for guests of The Hide, Everleaf will also offer the first Everleaf cocktail purchase of the night on the house every Thursday, throughout November.

Throughout January, the Everleaf Home is set to host a series of takeovers joined by top bartenders who will all present their own low and no-alcoholic drinks using Everleaf’s core range of Forest, Marine and Mountain.

