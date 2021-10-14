the drinks trust

Drinks Trust to host Cream of the Crop auction

14 October, 2021
By Shay Waterworth

Industry charity The Drinks Trust is holding its first annual charity auction, ‘Cream of the Crop’, to raise funds for those who produce and pour drinks across the UK.

All auction lots have been donated in support of this aim by top UK and global drinks companies.

The online auction will be live from 14-23  November via Whisky.Auction which is partnering with The Drinks Trust to host the auction.

Lots will include:

-          A rare bottle of 27-year-old Frapin Millésime 1990 Grande Champagne Cognac

-          A Berry Bros. & Rudd No. 3 gin martini masterclass

-          A two-night stay at The Swan in Southwold for two people; including private distillery tour, wine tasting and dinner, courtesy of Adnams

-          A methuselah bottle of Moët champagne

-          A ‘Wine & Dine Experience’ for four at the Balfour wine estate; including a vineyard and winery tour and a three-course, seasonal lunch paired with a selection of Balfour wines

An online preview of all lots will take place on the 10 November. Anyone wishing to support this initiative by donating a lot should contact partnerships@drinkstrust.org.

Throughout the pandemic, The Drinks Trust has continued to provide individuals with financial support, mental health services and vocational development to members of the UK trade.

