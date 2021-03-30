Imbibe Live 2021 set to go ahead

Imbibe Live 2021 will go ahead from 13-14 September at Olympia London, organiser Reed Exhibitions has announced.

The drinks expo, which went digital for 2020, was originally planned to take place on 5-6 July 2021 following the announcement of the UK government’s roadmap out of lockdown, before being pushed back to autumn.

A statement read: “The hospitality and drinks industry, and its many suppliers, have been incredibly hard hit and continue to face significant disruption. We understand the next few months will be incredibly busy and by moving the event to September we hope to support the recovery, and reunite the industry once again.

“The health and safety of visitors, exhibitors, speakers and staff continues to be our top priority and we will be taking all the appropriate steps and measures to ensure that Imbibe Live 2021 is COVID-secure.”

Registrations for the event will open in May.