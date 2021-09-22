Tidal Rum launches crowdfunding campaign

Tidal Rum aims to raise at least £150,000 after launching an equity crowdfunding campaign on the Seedrs platform.

The company will use the funds to increase its distribution network, ramp up its marketing efforts and bolster its social media presence.

Harry Coulthard and Ben Clyde-Smith created Tidal Rum in Jersey, the largest of the Channel Islands, back in the summer of 2019.

It blends four cask-aged rums from Trinidad, Jamaica, Barbados and the Dominican Republic. The rum is infused with rare marine plants foraged at low tide, and this foraging process gives the brand its name.

One notable botanical it uses is pepper dulse, which is known among chefs as the “truffle of the sea”. This brings notes of salted caramel to the rum.

Tidal Rum has already secured distribution deals with leading suppliers including Matthew Clark, Enotria & Coe, Speciality Drinks and Amathus Drinks in the UK.

Its listings include Daylesford, Annabels, Groucho Club, Maison Francois, Stanley’s Chelsea and the London Shell Co., and retailers such as The Co-op, but the team wants to make the brand more widely available, so it has initiated the crowdfunding round on Seedrs.

It has already raised more than £130,000 for 118 investors at the time of writing, but the crowdfunding campaign still has 28 days to run.

The co-founders said in a statement: “This is a hugely exciting time for the brand and an opportunity for consumers to be a part of our journey and grow with us.

“We have created a completely unique spirit that has a distinctive coastal identity and reflects the tidal landscape across Jersey and the British Isles, bringing with it a sense of adventure that should be explored by all.

“We’re now ready to grow even bigger and are very much looking forward to investors joining us and being a part of the huge ambitions we have for Tidal Rum.”