Trois Frères Distillery, the makers of Takamaka Rum in the Seychelles, has announced that it is launching into Taiwan through boutique importer and distributor Bring The Rocks.

The family-owned brand has plans to expand further into Asia this year, as it continues its global expansion plan.

The announcement comes after a successful 2022 for Takamaka, whose rums are now available in 36 markets globally through distributors such as Highball in the UK, Haromex in Germany and African + Eastern in the UAE.