Trois Frères Distillery, the makers of Takamaka Rum in the Seychelles, has announced its launch into Belgium in collaboration with independent importer, The Nectar.

Belgium is the 38th international market for Takamaka, following its expansion into Asia earlier this year.

Its rums are currently available in neighbouring markets with other European distributors including La Maison Du Whiskey in France and Haromex in Germany.

Founded by Bernard and Richard d’Offay, Takamaka was created over 20 years ago, launched by the brothers in 2002.