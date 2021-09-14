Diageo 2030 emissions targets validated by SBTi

Drinks giant Diageo have had their greenhouse gas (GHG) emission targets, to achieve net-zero direct emissions by 2030, approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as meeting the criteria for the 1.5 o C pathway.

The 1.5oC pathway refers to the scientific estimate that limiting global warming to 1.5 oC would reduce the probability of the most dangerous and irreversible effects of climate change.

Diageo has pledged to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 100% by FY2030, with FY2020 as the base year, and scope 3 emissions by 50% within the same time frame.

In addition, Diageo has committed to source 100% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

“We are passionate about protecting the future of the planet,” said Dr Kirstie McIntyre, global sustainability director at Diageo PLC.

“This demonstrates that our carbon targets are going much further than the required minimum in this critical decade of action to 2030.”

Scope 1, 2, and 3 refer to emissions classifications outlined by the GHG Protocol Corporate Standard. scope 1 emissions refer to direct emissions from owned or controlled sources, scope 2 refers to indirect emissions generated by purchased electricity, and scope 3 are all other upstream and downstream emissions that are produced in the company’s value chain.

In November 2020, Diageo announced its sustainability goals in its Society 2030: Spirit of Progress plan. Alongside sustainability, the plan also outlined the company’s ambitions to promote positive drinking and champion inclusion and diversity.