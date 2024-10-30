Global beverage brands form renewable energy alliance

Ten global beverage companies have joined forces under a new industry-wide consortium designed to help accelerate renewable energy adoption across the industry’s supply chain.

The companies included in the partnership are Bacardi, Carlsberg, Constellation Brands, Diageo, Heineken, Molson Coors, Pernod Ricard, Coca-Cola and Whyte & Mackay.

Jane Liang, chief procurement officer at Diageo, said: “The climate crisis is the most pressing issue of our time and the transition to net zero is becoming increasingly important. However, there is only so much we can do as individual businesses. We are calling on all companies and suppliers within the industry to join us and support the industry in its transition to net zero.”

The initiative, titled Refresh Alliance, aims to help suppliers remove barriers to adopting renewable energy, provide education and support the industry’s transition to net zero.

The program is managed by energy solution provider, Enel X who, through its Advisory Services division, connects participants with renewable energy providers and supports renewable energy transactions.

The program also features a dedicated educational platform to help program participants prepare for renewable energy adoption.

Refresh intends to initially launch in Europe and North America, where it will be able to use existing networks to accelerate impact in support of the industry’s decarbonisation efforts, and will look to expand as it grows.