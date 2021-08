Jägermeister has launched a coffee-dispensing billboard in London to promote its Cold Brew coffee liqueur.

The billboard is next to a new pop-up Jäger coffee shop on Old Street, which serves a full menu of complimentary coffee from Caravan Coffee Roasters

Visitors will receive a sample size Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee bottle to take away, plus a coffee grinder and recipe cards, and they can leave with coffee beans dispensed directly from the billboard.

Jägermeister Cold Brew is a range extension that fuses Jägermeister’s 56 botanicals with cold brew coffee.