Diageo acquires cold brew coffee liqueur Mr Black

Launched in 2013 by designer Tom Baker and distiller Philip Moore, Mr Black, over the past five years, has been the fastest growing brand in the global coffee liqueur category.

In 2015, Diageo acquired a minority stake in Mr Black through Distill Ventures, the Diageo-backed accelerator program. Co-founder, Tom Baker, will remain actively involved with the brand, working with the Diageo team to build on Mr Black’s success.

Tom Baker, co-founder of Mr Black said: “Coffee is more than just a drink, it’s a culture, ritual, obsession, aesthetic, experience, tradition and a community. We created Mr Black to embody that culture and inspire people to take their love of coffee into their evening drinks. Diageo understood our vision early on and now, after several years with them as a supporter, we are thrilled to be joining the Diageo family.”

Claudia Schubert, president, US spirits and Canada, Diageo said: “With its eye-catching design and packaging, and ability to thrive in culture, we believe Mr Black is just getting started in the coffee liqueur segment. This acquisition is in line with our strategy to acquire high growth brands in exciting categories, and we are delighted to welcome Mr Black into our portfolio.”

Mr Black is currently available in 22 countries including Australia, the UK, and the US, its largest market.