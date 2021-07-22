RumFest returns as physical event for 2021

The event will take place between 15-17 October and will once again host the RumFest Trade Day & Conference, a consumer day split across two sessions and, new to this year, RumFest Online for those unable to attend in person.

Another new element is the Spiced Rum Show on 17 October, which will focus on the spiced rum category and its predicted growth, all of which has been curated by industry figure Ian Burrell.

Held at ILEC Conference Centre, London, RumFest will feature demonstrations, seminars, tastings and exhibitions from new and established distillers and blenders.

The return of the Rum Experience University will also see master blenders, master distillers and ambassadors teach a three-hour, in-depth tutored course to those in the trade looking to expand their knowledge of the rum industry.

RumFest has been a staple of the drinks-industry calendar since its inception in 2007, culminating in more than 3,000 visitors across its trade and consumer events in 2019.



Online visitors will also be able to stream live events and seminars.