RumFest set for physical event in October

RumFest will return in person with a real life event for 2021 taking place between 15-17th October in London.

The festival will once again include a trade day and conference as well as a consumer day split across two sessions while the event will be streamed online for those unable to attend in person.

RumFest has become a significant date in the calendar for the rum trade since its inception in 2007 and another new element this year is the Spiced Rum Show on 17 October, all of which has once again been curated by industry figure Ian Burrell.



Across the three days at ILEC Conference Centre there will be a series of seminars, demonstrations, tastings and exhibitions from new and established distillers and blenders.

The return of the Rum Experience University will also see master blenders, master distillers and ambassadors teach a three-hour, in-depth tutored course to those in the trade looking to expand their knowledge of the rum industry.



Golden Tot tokens, priced at £5 each, will be available to buy in advance, allowing guests to sample some rums at RumFest Live.



Consumer tickets for RumFest Live on 16th October will be priced at £30 and include a tasting glass, a show brochure, access to free masterclasses and all samples at the show aside from Golden Tot rums.