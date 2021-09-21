Cape Wine to return in October 2022

21 September, 2021
By Martin Green

Popular trade show Cape Wine will return to Cape Town from October 5-7, 2022.

The flagship event for the South African wine trade was scheduled to take place this month, but it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Siobhan Thompson, chief executive of Wines of South Africa, said: “We are so thrilled to be welcoming the world’s wine trade back to South Africa next year.

“The past 18 months have been a turbulent time for our producers but we’ve seen so much support and enthusiasm for our wines at the same time.

“Our guests will not only get to experience the amazing quality of our wines but also indulge in the culinary experiences, beautiful landscapes and world-class tourism that forms the back-drop to our wine industry.”

The theme for the 2021 show will be “Sustainability 360”, highlighting “the three core pillars of place, people and prosperity, combining the values of environmental awareness, social justice and long-term profitability for the industry”.

