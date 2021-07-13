Flor de Caña Zero Waste Month goes live

Flor de Caña has launched a global initiative called ‘Zero Waste Month’ for July which invites eco-conscious bars, restaurants and consumers to reduce food waste.

The brand is working with bars in more than 30 countries to create zero waste cocktails made with Flor de Caña which they can add to their menus throughout July.

The initiative is supported by Food Made Good, a global non-profit that promotes sustainability within the foodservice industry, which has helped participating venues design their zero waste cocktails and adopt meaningful sustainable practices in their everyday operations.

“Working with an ambitious, outward-looking and creative partner like Flor de Caña is the most effective way we can accelerate progressive practice across hospitality, making bars and restaurant a part of a global sustainability solution,” said Simon Heppner, CEO of Food Made Good Global.

Renowned bartenders such as Georgi Radev, Remy Savage, Yeray Monforte, Bastien Ciocca and Julio Cabrera have already joined the Zero Waste Month initiative as sustainability ambassadors.



They are working alongside Flor de Caña to raise awareness through social media on the issue of food waste and inspire bars, restaurants and consumers to help reduce food waste in their own communities.

The official Zero Waste Month website includes a list of participating venues per country, videos of bartenders sharing their original zero waste cocktails, practical tips to reduce food waste in daily life and information on how bars and restaurants can join the cause.