Flor de Caña pledges to reduce 15 tons of food waste through Zero Waste Cocktails initiative

Nicaraguan rum brand, Flor de Caña, has announced the return of its Zero Waste Cocktail initiative, partnering with venues to produce cocktails made with ingredients derived from repurposed food scraps and leftovers.

The carbon neutral and Fair Trade certified rum brand forecasts that the initiative, now in its second year, will help reduce up to 15 tons of food waste.

Between May and July 2022, consumers will be able to enjoy unique sustainable cocktails in participating venues across Europe.

Flor de Caña has also partnered with the Sustainable Restaurant Association (SRA), a global non-profit that promotes sustainability within the foodservice industry, to offer venues sustainability masterclasses with industry experts and to offer venues a practical sustainable bar handbook.

“We're proud to continue in partnership with Flor de Caña on the Zero Waste Cocktails campaign which excites and engages thousands of bar staff and customers globally on an issue of huge importance,” said Juliane Caillouette-Nobel, managing director of the Sustainable Restaurant Association.

In 2021, the Zero Waste Cocktails initiative surpassed its goal of reducing 9 tons of food waste, reaching 10.4 tons globally with the support of more than 400 bars and restaurants in 22 countries.

Visit the Zero Waste Cocktails website, zerowastecocktails.com, for a list of participating venues, videos of world-renowned bartenders sharing their original sustainable cocktail creations, practical tips to reduce food waste in daily life and information on how bars and restaurants can join in.