Flor de Caña Sustainable Cocktail Challenge opens for European bartenders

Flor de Caña has announced the opening of inscriptions in Europe for the 2022 edition of its Sustainable Cocktail Challenge.

The contestants will create cocktails using sustainable ingredients, techniques and carbon neutral Flor de Caña rum.

Industry professionals will judge the cocktails on the history and inspiration, the use of sustainable ingredients and techniques, level of creativity and its flavour and appearance.

Participants will also have access to courses taught by industry experts on sustainability topics and ethical practices behind the bar.

The winner of each local edition will receive the title of “Flor de Caña Most Sustainable Bartender”, a trophy made from sustainable materials, a bartender kit, a personalised bottle of Flor de Caña 25-year-old rum, a cash prize and the opportunity to participate in the European regional final in Berlin.

The regional final winner will then be able to compete in the global final in Nicaragua in 2023 for the title of "Flor de Caña World's Most Sustainable Bartender” and a cash prize of US$10,000.

Registration for the competition can be accessed here.