Flor de Caña's Sustainable Cocktail Challenge bartender

Flor de Caña Sustainable Cocktail Challenge opens for European bartenders

16 June, 2022
By Eleanor Yates

Flor de Caña has announced the opening of inscriptions in Europe for the 2022 edition of its Sustainable Cocktail Challenge. 

The contestants will create cocktails using sustainable ingredients, techniques and carbon neutral Flor de Caña rum.

Industry professionals will judge the cocktails on the history and inspiration, the use of sustainable ingredients and techniques, level of creativity and its flavour and appearance.

Participants will also have access to courses taught by industry experts on sustainability topics and ethical practices behind the bar.

The winner of each local edition will receive the title of “Flor de Caña Most Sustainable Bartender”, a trophy made from sustainable materials, a bartender kit, a personalised bottle of Flor de Caña 25-year-old rum, a cash prize and the opportunity to participate in the European regional final in Berlin. 

The regional final winner will then be able to compete in the global final in Nicaragua in 2023 for the title of "Flor de Caña World's Most Sustainable Bartender” and a cash prize of US$10,000.

Registration for the competition can be accessed here.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: challenge, cocktail, european, de, sustainable, bartenders, flor, caña, flor de, sustainable cocktail, sustainable cocktail challenge, opens, challenge opens, bartenders flor, european bartenders, de caña sustainable, caña sustainable cocktail, cocktail challenge opens, european bartenders flor




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Tess Posthumus

Talking the challenges of cocktail weeks

Having recently returned from the US visiting both Oakland and Arizona Cocktail Weeks I was amazed by the differences in approach. In Oakland there was a much bigger trade focus and it felt more relaxed, whereas in Arizona it was one massive party for consumers.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter