Lecce Cocktail Week returns for second year

Following the success of its first year, Italy’s Lecce Cocktail Week (LCW) is set to return for its second year from 10-16 June 2024.

The week-long celebration will feature a special LCW menu in 38 participating bars, offering guests a taste of the city's mixology.

Francesca Cullen, founder of Lecce Cocktail Week, said: "The South of Italy can sometimes be overlooked, so we want to continue to show the level of mixology and the cocktail culture that there is in Lecce. We can’t wait to shine a light once again on the incredible talent of Leccese bartenders and the hospitality industry.”

Patrons can expect guest shifts from Santo Testevere and Triplo from Rome, The Clumsies from Athens, Le Calbar from Paris, Jigger & Spoon from Stuttgart, as well as Nipperkin and Henson’s of London.

Guests will also be able to book paired dinners from Yumi Izakaya and Santo Spirito as well as attend a sunset aperitif at Masseria Francescani for their new pop-up ‘Fran’ with chef Leonardo D’Ingeo (previously at Carico Milan).

The week will include a mix of masterclasses and events, with the opening party taking place on 9 June at the Palazzo Zimara Luxury Boutique Hotel.