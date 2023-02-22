Graham’s Port announces return of its Blend Series Cocktail Competition

Graham’s Port has announced the launch of its global competition aimed at bartenders and mixologists for a second year running.

Ten professional bartenders and mixologists from across the globe will compete in a series of national heats with the winners being invited to Porto for the global final.

Charlotte Symington, fifth-generation port producer and senior marketing manager at Symington Family Estates, said: “We created the Blend Series because we wanted to produce a port that was made specially for mixing, appealing to a new audience of port lovers. That’s why we’ve brought the Blend Series cocktail competition back for a second year running – to celebrate and encourage creativity when it comes to port.”

The overall winner will receive a €1,000 cash prize, along with a six-months’ supply of Graham’s Blend Nº5 White Port and Blend Nº12 Ruby Port for their bar.

To take part in the national heats, entrants will need to create a new cocktail, highlighting the profile of either Graham’s Blend Nº5 or Blend Nº12. They will be asked to prepare this cocktail in front of a panel of expert judges.

The UK leg of the competition will take place in central London in April and the winner will receive a 4.5L bottle of Graham’s 10 Year Old Tawny Port and an invitation to compete in the global final with flights, meals, and accommodation included.

To apply, UK-based bartenders and mixologists should email gabriella.messent@fells.co.uk with their cocktail name and recipe, a photograph of the cocktail, and a brief description of the concept. The deadline for submissions is 6 April.

In addition to the UK, national heats will also take place in Austria, Belgium, Germany, Iceland, Lithuania, Portugal, the Netherlands, Norway, and Switzerland throughout March and April, with the final taking place in Porto between the 24-26 May.

The judging panel for the global final will consist of fifth-generation port producer and Graham’s Port brand manager, Vicky Symington, editor of The Cocktail Lovers, Sandrae Lawrence, Belgian-based sommelier and bartender, Hannes Desmedt, and Portugal-based mixologist, Iolanda Lourinha.