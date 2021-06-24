Regal Rogue targets indigenous communities with new charity

Australian vermouth Regal Rogue is celebrating its 10th anniversary with the launch of four new signature serves alongside a charity initiative.

The brand has launched four varieties of ‘The Australiano’ cocktail which is said to be a vermouth-forward, three-step Spritz and will aim to raise money for charity through bar sales around the world.

TO do this Regal Rogue has also launched a Rogue Community Fund, pledging $1AUS from every Australiano serve sold in the UK, Australia and US to be reinvested in the future of organic practices and sustainability.

From June 2021 to June 2022, all funds will be invested back into indigenous communities and for every $125 raised, Regal Rogue will be able to fund one person with a three-month supply of Australian wild superfoods.

“After 10 years of turning vermouth upside down, we decided to focus on the Americano and give it the Rogue twist to launch a new aperitif to the world as ‘The Australiano’,” said Regal Rogue founder Mark Ward.

“It also gave us an opportunity to find a way to give back to the indigenous community of Australia as a thank you for 10 years of native botanicals. I will be toasting every customer, bartender and consumer as a thank you for the last 10 years and toast to the next 10 years.”

The Australiano is currently available at Cin Cin bars in the UK and will be supported by Regal Rogue’s UK distributor ,Liana Collection, in 2021.

The Australiano serves are as follows:



Lively Australiano - Regal Rogue Lively White (37.5ml),limoncello (12.5ml), Fever-Tree Mexican lime Soda (100ml) garnished with a lemon wedge, green grapes and basil leaf

Daring Australiano - Regal Rogue Daring Dry (37.5ml), dry sherry (12.5ml), soda (100ml), garnished with a cucumber slice and sprig of thyme

Bold Australino - Regal Rogue Bold Red (37.5ml), Campari(12.5ml), Fever-tree Blood Orange Soda (100ml), garnished with a blood orange wedge and red grapes

Wild Australiano - Regal Rogue Wild Rosé (37.5ml), Aperol(12.5ml), Fever-Tree White Grape & Apricot Soda (100ml), garnished with lemon and mint