Coa tops Asia's 50 Best Bars 2021

Coa of Hong Kong has been crowned Asia’s Best Bar in 2021 following a virtual awards ceremony of Asia’s 50 Best Bars on Thursday, 6 May.

Last year’s winner, Jigger & Pony of Singapore, has taken second place in the 2021 list while Japan’s The SG Club completed the podium.

Launched in 2017 by bartender-owner Jay Khan, Coa specialises in agave spirits and houses an extensive collection of 200 Latin American products. The Hong Kong venue debuted in Asia’s 50 Best Bars list in 2019, winning the Highest New Entry Award at number 12, before climbing to third last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drinks International (@drinksinternational)

“It is a well-deserved debut win for Coa and credit goes to Jay Khan and his team who have proven themselves to be at the heart of the continent’s cocktail culture,” said Mark Sansom, content editor for Asia’s 50 Best Bars.

“The bar serves a perfect blend of subtle agave education, relaxed vibes and a simply fantastic drinks list. This, combined with the great work they have been doing to support their community throughout the pandemic, makes Coa a bona fide No.1 this year.”

Given the devastating impact the global pandemic has had on the region’s bar scene, 50 Best’s role in championing great bars is more important than ever, as the organisation looks to inspire guests to return to bars through its lists and surrounding content programmes.

For 2022, 50 Best has confirmed its partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board to bring the Asia’s 50 Best Bars awards ceremony back to Singapore.



Sansom added: “We look forward to holding a physical awards ceremony not only to celebrate and recognise the best in the business when the situation improves, but to bring together bartenders, bar owners, drinks writers and cocktail aficionados from around the world.”

THE LIST

1 Coa - Hong Kong - China

2 Jigger & Pony - Singapore - Singapore

3 The SG Club - Tokyo - Japan

4 Indulge Experimental Bistro - Taipei - Taiwan

5 Sober Company - Shanghai - China

6 Manhattan - Singapore - Singapore

7 Atlas - Singapore - Singapore

8 No Sleep Club - Singapore - Singapore

9 Bar Benfiddich - Tokyo - Japan

10 Caprice Bar - Hong Kong - China

11 The Bamboo Bar - Bangkok - Thailand

12 Bar Trigona - Kuala Lumpur - Malaysia

13 Charles H - Seoul - South Korea

14 Native - Singapore - Singapore

15 Hope & Sesame - Guangzhou - China

16 Sidecar - New Delhi - India

17 Bar Mood - Taipei - Taiwan

18 Bee’s Knees - Kyoto - Japan

19 Room by Le Kief - Taipei - Taiwan

20 The Diplomat - Hong Kong - China

21 28 HongKong Street - Singapore - Singapore