Coa named Asia's best bar for the second year running

Coa of Hong Kong retained its title as Asia’s Best Bar at the seventh edition of Asia’s 50 Best Bars in a ceremony held at Mandarin Oriental Bangkok.

Singapore’s Jigger & Pony again took second place, ensuring that the top two positions were unchanged from the 2021 list, while new entry Argo from Hong Kong completed the podium.

Coa was launched in 2017 by bartender-owner Jay Khan with a focus on agave spirits. It first entered the list in 2019, winning the Highest New Entry Award at number 12, before climbing to third in 2020, and topping the table last year.

“We could not be happier that Asia’s 50 Best Bars returns to a live event format this year and that the community can experience much-needed connection and conviviality once again," said Mark Sansom, content director for Asia’s 50 Best Bars.

"Asia’s bars have shown remarkable resilience and growth in spite of the challenges of the past two years, and we continue to be proud to celebrate the talent and creativity on display in bars all across Asia.

"Congratulations to Jay Khan and the team at Coa for holding onto their top position after another tumultuous year for Hong Kong.

"Coa’s winning cocktail of an Agave-spirits- forward menu, expertly-crafted menu and a complete understanding of the guest experience has again proven to strike a winning chord with our voting academy.”

The list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, featured 14 new entries and bars spanning 16 different cities across Asia. The ceremony itself marked the return to an in-person event after a two-year hiatus.

Asia’s 50 Best Bars list is voted for by a panel of 250 industry experts from the region, including bartenders, bar owners, drinks writers, educators, and cocktail aficionados.

The inclusion of Smoke & Bitters in Hiriketiya marked Sri Lanka’s debut in the top 50.

Alongside the announcement of the list, several special recognition awards were presented. Tokyo’s Bar Benfiddich was named the Rémy Martin Legend of the List, third-placed Argo from Hong Kong claimed the Disaronno Highest New Entry, Tesouro from Goa was awarded the London Essence Best New Opening, and eighth-placed MO Bar from Singapore collected the Nikka Highest Climber award, climbing 37 positions up the ranking.

The Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award went to Bar Mood in Taipei, Bar Trigona from Kuala Lumpur picked up the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award and Bangkok’s BKK Social Club was named the winner of Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award.

From the 51-100 list, Honky Tonks Tavern from Hong Kong was named the Campari One To Watch, the only award selected by the 50 Best Bars team.

Singapore bar entrepreneur, Colin Chia was voted as the Roku Industry Icon and ahead of the ceremony, Keith Motsi, head bartender at Seoul’s Charles H, was awarded the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award.

Last week also saw the announcement of the extended 51-100 list which included 2019’s Asia’s Best Bar, Hong Kong’s The Old Man, and Tokyo’s Bar High Five.

THE LIST

1 Coa

2 Jigger & Pony

3 Argo

4 Tesouro

5 Bar Benfiddich

6 Indulge Experimental Bistro

7 Charles H

8 Mo Bar

9 Manhattan

10 BKK Social Club

11 Sober Company

12 Republic

13 Darkside

14 Sidecar

15 No Sleep Club

16 Quinary

17 Tropic City

18 Hope & Sesame

19 Vesper

20 Lamp Bar

21 The SG Club

22 Penicillin

23 Atlas

24 Aha Saloon

25 Bar Trench

26 Hoots'

27 Tippling Club

28 Bar Cham

29 Bar Trigona

30 Home

31 Sago House

32 The Cocktail Club

33 The Pontiac

34 The Wise King

35 Junglebird

36 Nutmeg & Clove

37 Analogue

38 The Aubrey

39 Le Chamber

40 Alice

41 Memento Mori

42 Smoke & Bitters

43 Asia Today

44 Copitas

45 Union Trading Company

46 The Bamboo Bar

47 Bee's Knees

48 Zest

49 28 HongKong Street

50 Speak Low