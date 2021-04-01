mo bar

MO BAR wins Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award

01 April, 2021
By Shay Waterworth

MO BAR at Mandarin Oriental, Singapore has been awarded the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award from the Asia’s 50 Best Bars Academy.

The bar was listed number 46 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2020 and has been awarded the accolade for its creative bar programme and “consistently impeccable service”.

“This recognition reaffirms all of our team’s hard work and dedication to providing exceptional service and creating moments of delight at MO BAR and Mandarin Oriental, Singapore.” said Adrian Besa, bar manager of MO BAR. 

Inspired by the Pacific Ocean, the culture of Asia’s ports and the travellers who journey between them, MO BAR has designed a series of menus for guests to experience the culture and history of the region.

The bar has also recently introduced a fully interactive and digital menu to complement its in-bar experience which has contributed to this most recent success.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: bar, singapore, work, bars, oriental, awarded, asia’s, asia’s 50, mandarin, mo, reaffirms, mandarin oriental, mo bar, oriental singapore, recognition reaffirms, mandarin oriental singapore, impeccable service” “this, “this recognition reaffirms, providing exceptional service, team’s hard work




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Nick Strangeway

Safety is paramount for female bar staff

Nick Strangeway on the duty of care which bars must have to their female staff and customers.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter