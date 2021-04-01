MO BAR wins Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award

MO BAR at Mandarin Oriental, Singapore has been awarded the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award from the Asia’s 50 Best Bars Academy.

The bar was listed number 46 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2020 and has been awarded the accolade for its creative bar programme and “consistently impeccable service”.

“This recognition reaffirms all of our team’s hard work and dedication to providing exceptional service and creating moments of delight at MO BAR and Mandarin Oriental, Singapore.” said Adrian Besa, bar manager of MO BAR.

Inspired by the Pacific Ocean, the culture of Asia’s ports and the travellers who journey between them, MO BAR has designed a series of menus for guests to experience the culture and history of the region.



The bar has also recently introduced a fully interactive and digital menu to complement its in-bar experience which has contributed to this most recent success.