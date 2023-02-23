North America’s 50 Best Bars announces second edition’s location and date

North America’s 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, will return for a second edition in May 2023 in San Miguel de Allende, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Mexico.

The awards ceremony will take place on 4 May, following last year’s debut as it moves to Mexico for the three-day event in celebration of North America’s bartenders, bar owners and brands.

Mark Sansom, content director for North America’s 50 Best Bars, said: “Mexico’s cocktail caliber is without doubt one of the world’s finest, with Mexican bars ranking the highest in North America in the past two editions of The World’s 50 Best Bars. We can’t wait to get the entire North American bar community back together for our three-day series of live events.”

Highlights for the event program in San Miguel de Allende will include the Bartenders’ Feast, which takes place the night before the reveal of North America’s 50 Best Bars 2023.

It will be followed by the awards ceremony itself, which will feature red-carpet arrivals and interviews, a drinks reception and the countdown from No.50, down to No.1, presented by Ms. Franky Marshall and broadcast live to its Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Ahead of the ceremony, 50 Best will reveal the winners of two special awards designed to celebrate the achievements of one bar and one bartender over the past year, the Michter’s Art of Hospitality and the Altos Bartenders’ Award.

The former is voted for by all members of the North America’s 50 Best Bars Academy, who are asked to name the bar where they received the best hospitality experience during the voting period. The latter is voted for by the bartenders behind those bars on this year’s list, who are asked to name one peer who has done more to further the craft of bartending than any other, with reference to their work to support the ongoing recovery of the bar sector in the wake of the pandemic.

The ranking for this edition will reflect the best bar experiences based on the votes of the academy of 260 members, comprising anonymous North American bar industry experts.

Following the 50 Best Bars celebration will be Barra México, a bar show and cocktail week which celebrates Latin American cocktail talent. Bartenders and cocktail aficionados will be heading to San Miguel de Allende to celebrate both events in the city.