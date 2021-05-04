Andrew Shaw appointed head of BWS at Marks & Spencer

Andrew Shaw has been appointed as head of beers, wines and spirits at high-end British retailer Marks & Spencer.

Shaw previously served as buying manager for Waitrose before taking over as buying director at Bibendum in 2012.

At one point he was the head of buying for the Conviviality empire, which included Matthew Clark, Bargain Booze and Wine Rack.

He will report into Lizzy Massey, ambient trading director, who joined M&S in January from Asda.

“I’m extremely proud to have joined a business with such a legacy of quality across its drinks range,” said Shaw. “I look forward to working with our suppliers and the M&S team to ensure that our legacy is maintained, whilst building on the brilliant initiatives and products the team has launched in the last couple of years.”

He joins as the retailer launches its second major wine range in 12 months: Found, a 12-strong collection of “unexpected and undiscovered” wines from around the world.

Stuart Machin, managing director of M&S Food, said: “I am delighted Andrew is joining the M&S Food family. We have exceptional talent across the whole of M&S, with a brilliant mixture of new hires and experienced colleagues who are all working hard with a renewed focus, energy and determination as we come out of lockdown.”