Penfolds appoints new EMEA distributor

Australian wine producer Penfolds has appointed La Place de Bordeaux as an official distribution partner for its ‘Luxury & Icon’ wines across EMEA, coming into effect in January 2024, following the brand’s 180th anniversary in the new year.

The appointment of La Place de Bordeaux across Penfolds ‘Luxury & Icon’ portfolio is part of the brand’s ambitions in the region, aiming to maintain the “strong growth the brand has enjoyed in recent years”, the company said in a statement.

Daevid Warren, sales director for Penfolds EMEA, said: “As Penfolds enters its 180th year, we are looking to take the brand to the next level by establishing new routes to market, as well as delivering marketing programs to drive greater awareness of Penfolds as a global luxury icon of the wine world.”

The ‘Luxury & Icon’ range includes Penfolds flagship Australian wines, Grange, Yattarna Bin 144 Chardonnay, Bin 707 Cabernet Sauvignon, Bin 789 RWT Shiraz, Bin 169 Cabernet Sauvignon and St Henri Shiraz and will be available on La Place de Bordeaux from 30 January 2024.